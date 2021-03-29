Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The British Horseracing Authority ruled trainer Harry Fry was not at fault for the arsenic in the horse's sample

A horse has been disqualified from the Cheltenham Festival and forfeited £21,200 in prize money after a prohibited amount of arsenic was found in its system.

Hell's Kitchen - trained by Harry Fry and owned by JP McManus - recorded an adverse analytical finding after finishing fourth in the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2019.

An independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) ruled Fry was not at fault for the arsenic in the horse's sample.

On 13 March 2019, a sample taken from Hell's Kitchen following the race was found to contain 337ng/ml of arsenic - more than the permitted threshold of 300ng/ml.

Experts suggested the most probable source was the horse chewing on beams of treated wood in its stable.

The independent disciplinary panel of the BHA described the case as "very unusual", but said this was not the only case of a positive finding for arsenic that it was aware of.

"Clearly there was a prohibited substance found in this horse, but in these unique circumstances there should be no penalty for Mr Fry as the responsible person," panel chair Brian Barker QC said.

Roderick Moore, representing Fry, said there had been "nil culpability" on the part of his client, and "every known precaution is taken" at the training yard.

Why do they screen for arsenic?

The panel heard arsenic is "ubiquitous in the environment, including water, soil and plants, and may be naturally present in equine feed and grazing".

This is the first case to come before the panel regarding a positive finding for arsenic since the BHA began screening for it in 2019.

Low levels can be found in a horse's urine sample and is not generally a cause for concern. Small amounts can improve appearance, increase a horse's appetite and treat conditions such as anaemia.

There is no scientific evidence it can artificially enhance performance.

A higher level of arsenic can induce gastroenteritis, as well as acting as a toxin.