Grand National 2021: Aintree schedule & BBC coverage
Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing
|Randox Grand National
|Venue: Aintree Racecourse Date: Saturday 10 April Time: 17:15 GMT
|Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; live text BBC Sport website
Anticipation is building ahead of the 2021 Grand National at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday.
The race, which was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is due off at 17:15 BST.
There will be no spectators but BBC Radio 5 Live will bring you live commentary of the big race, and there will be live text commentary and all the latest news on the BBC Sport website.
- Who could be Grand National headline makers?
- All the big-race entries
- Cloth Cap 'worthy Aintree favourite'
Thursday 8 April - Liverpool's NHS Day
All times BST
13:45 SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f
14:20 Doom Bar Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 1f
14:50 Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f
15:25 Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f
16:05 Rose Paterson Randox Health Foxhunters' Steeple Chase (Class 2) 2m 5f
16:40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m
17:15 Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f
Friday 9 April - Ladies' Day
13:45 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 4f
14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f
14:50 Betway Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f
15:25 Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f
16:05 Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f
16:40 Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m ½f
17:15 Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) 2m 1f
Saturday 10 April - Grand National Day
BBC coverage: Build-up on BBC Radio 5 live from 12:00 with commentary on the big race with John Hunt at 17:15. Live text commentary, reaction and reports on the BBC Sport website.
13:45 Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 3m ½f
14:25 Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f
15:00 Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m
15:35 Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle (Registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1) 3m ½f
16:15 Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f
17:15 Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f
18:20 Weatherbys Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f