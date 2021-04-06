Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Randox Grand National Venue: Aintree Racecourse Date: Saturday 10 April Time : 17:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; live text BBC Sport website

Anticipation is building ahead of the 2021 Grand National at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday.

The race, which was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is due off at 17:15 BST.

There will be no spectators but BBC Radio 5 Live will bring you live commentary of the big race, and there will be live text commentary and all the latest news on the BBC Sport website.

Thursday 8 April - Liverpool's NHS Day

All times BST

13:45 SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

14:20 Doom Bar Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 1f

14:50 Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

15:25 Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

16:05 Rose Paterson Randox Health Foxhunters' Steeple Chase (Class 2) 2m 5f

16:40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m

17:15 Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Friday 9 April - Ladies' Day

13:45 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 4f

14:20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f

14:50 Betway Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f

15:25 Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f

16:05 Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f

16:40 Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m ½f

17:15 Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) 2m 1f

Saturday 10 April - Grand National Day

BBC coverage: Build-up on BBC Radio 5 live from 12:00 with commentary on the big race with John Hunt at 17:15. Live text commentary, reaction and reports on the BBC Sport website.

13:45 Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 3m ½f

14:25 Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

15:00 Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m

15:35 Ryanair Stayers' Hurdle (Registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1) 3m ½f

16:15 Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f

17:15 Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f

18:20 Weatherbys Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f