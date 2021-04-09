Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

It was Mullins's first victory over the Grand National fences

Livelovelaugh claimed a comfortable win in the Topham Handicap Chase at Aintree to give jockey Patrick Mullins and his trainer father Willie a boost before the Grand National.

The pair combine with Burrows Saint in Saturday's big race.

Earlier, Fakir D'oudairies finally landed a big win with victory in the Grade One Marsh Chase.

A two-minute silence was held before racing at the Liverpool track after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Livelovelaugh had set a strong pace in the race, which is held over the Grand National fences, but his stamina was called into question approaching the last two flights as his rivals loomed.

But Mullins, who was replacing the injured Paul Townend, found more on the 15-2 shot and went clear again to win by four-and-a-half lengths.

The victory made up for Mullins, who is an amateur rider, having to miss Cheltenham because of Covid restrictions.

"Ever since I was a kid, I watched horses do that and thought what a thrill it must be to ride a winner over the National fences. I even had a book about the history of the fences," he said.

"I just wanted to go round again on him - I just sat there, he did most of it, to be honest."

Fakir D'oudairies had finished second in six Grade Ones throughout his career, including last time out in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last month.

But the 2-1 favourite, ridden by Mark Walsh, finally got his reward for his consistency.

"He deserved his day in the sun," said Walsh. "He's been running great all season, so I'm delighted he got his head in front.

"He had a hard race at Cheltenham in the Ryanair, but Joseph had him in great shape and he's done it well today."