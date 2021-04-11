Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The Scottish Grand National will take place on Sunday, 18 April

The Scottish Grand National at Ayr has been moved from next Saturday back one day "as a mark of respect" to Prince Philip's funeral.

Following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday at age 99, he is laid to rest on Saturday at 15:00 BST.

The Scottish Grand National was set for 15:35 that afternoon.

The British Horseracing Authority says no races will go ahead between 14:45 and 16:15 on Saturday, with the Spring Trials at Newbury also moved to Sunday.

While the Saturday Grand National card at Ayr is pushed back, the opening day of the fixture goes ahead as planned on Friday.

The BHA intends to finalise revised times for Sunday's races on Monday.