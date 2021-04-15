Aye Right is the Scottish-trained favourite for Sunday's big race at Ayr

Leading racehorse trainer Lucinda Russell says the sport in Scotland is flourishing with increased investment from owners in the quality of horses.

Russell will have two horses - Mighty Thunder and Big River - in Sunday's Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

Nine in the field of 31 have been trained in Scotland.

"Since 2017, racing up here has got a lot better," Russell said. "Owners are investing money in really nice horses and trainers have upgraded facilities."

She does not think it will be a one-off.

"In the future, there will be a lot more interest in the Scottish National and the big handicaps," she said. "It's credit to the owners who stick with us and keep investing in horses with us."

Race favourite at 7/1 is Aye Right, trained in Jedburgh by Harriet Graham.

The eight-year-old has only one victory in his previous eight chase but was a high-class hurdler and was a winner at Ayr in his only two previous visits to the track. The one doubt could be the ability to stay the marathon distance of four miles, but Graham is cautiously optimistic about the gelding's stamina.

"My instinct is that he will, but until we actually run him over that distance, how do we really know?" she said. "He has certainly never been out on his feet, particularly at Newbury, when he was jig-jogging back into the paddock. He looked the freshest horse at the finish.

"If he gets into that rhythm of jumping and galloping then I really think he will stay, but who knows?"

Graham thinks the ground conditions are in Aye Right's favour too.

"We have always said he likes a sounder surface," she said. "He can handle just about anything, but we wouldn't run him on really heavy ground."

Graham described Jedburgh as "a real racing area" and suggested that "small trainers can give the individual horse much more hands-on contact".

"I don't think anybody should ever be frightened of going to Cheltenham or Aintree from a small yard if you have a good enough horse," she added.