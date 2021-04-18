Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Mighty Thunder (front) reeled in Dingo Dollar (behind) in the latter stages

Mighty Thunder produced a late surge to claim a thrilling victory in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

Runner-up Dingo Dollar led with two fences to go before Mighty Thunder, ridden by Tom Scudamore and trained by Lucinda Russell, snatched the win.

It is the first time since 2012 that a Scottish trainer has won the race.

"We didn't get the best of starts. From there it was hard work but he knew where the winning line was," Scudamore told ITV.

Mighty Thunder went into the race in good form, with the eight-year-old having won the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh and finishing second in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on his last two starts.

Mister Fogpatches finished third, while The Ferry Master finished fourth.