Brooke was treated on track before being airlifted to hospital

Amateur rider Lorna Brooke has died in hospital following a fall at Taunton earlier this month.

Brooke was riding Orchestrated for her mother, Lady Susan Brooke, when the horse fell at the third fence in a handicap chase on 8 April.

The 37-year-old was taken to intensive care at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for observation and tests on a suspected spinal injury.

After complications she was placed in an induced coma on Friday.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund on Monday confirmed she had died.

"It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday," they said.

"Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional.

"They will be having a private funeral and will hold a celebration of Lorna's life once Covid restrictions allow."

The Jockey Club were among those to pay tribute to Brooke, who rode 17 winners in Britain and Ireland over her career.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorna Brooke," said a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Lorna's family and friends."