Rachael Blackmore chases more history at the Punchestown Festival this week as she bids to become the first woman to be Irish champion jockey.

The 31-year-old has already set new landmarks this year by being top rider at the Cheltenham Festival and securing a pioneering win in the Grand National.

Blackmore trails current champion Paul Townend by four wins as the five-day Punchestown meeting starts on Tuesday.

She rides Cheltenham victor Allaho in the opening day's Champion Chase.

Townend is aboard Chacun Pour Soi in the big race at 17:25 BST.

The pair go head to head in another Grade One race when Blackmore partners Envoi Allen against Monkfish in a keenly-awaited Champion Novice Chase (18:25).

Punchestown and the Irish jump racing season concludes on Saturday, when the champion jockey will be crowned.

Rachael Blackmore won then Grand National at Aintree on Minella Times

Wednesday's Punchestown Gold Cup is the highlight of the week, with Townend on Al Boum Photo for trainer Willie Mullins.

The two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner faces rivals including two-time King George VI Chase victor Clan Des Obeaux

Punchestown, which was cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be missing some familiar faces.

Jockey Ruby Walsh retired at the last festival two years ago, fellow rider Barry Geraghty called time on his career in 2020 and Davy Russell is out with a neck injury.