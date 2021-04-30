Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

O'Brien is seeking a 39th British Classic victory

Qipco Guineas Festival Date : 1-2 May Venue: Newmarket Racecourse Times: 2,000 Guineas Saturday, 1,000 Guineas Sunday - both 13:40 BST; Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live

Wembley heads three runners for Aidan O'Brien as the Irish trainer seeks an 11th victory in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

Ryan Moore rides the favourite, with Frankie Dettori on Battleground and Seamie Heffernan partnering Van Gogh.

O'Brien's son Joseph, who rode Camelot to win for his father in 2012, trains another top contender in Thunder Moon.

"Wembley is probably the obvious danger as he was very consistent last season," said Joseph.

Jim Crowley says it would be very special to win the one-mile contest in the colours of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum, who died last month.

He is on Mutasaabeq, trained by Charlie Hills, who was supplemented for the race at a cost of £30,000.

Aidan O'Brien says his runners are "hard to split" in the 2,000 Guineas, which is the first of five British Classics, followed by the 1,000 Guineas, the Derby, the Oaks and the St Leger.

He has triumphed 38 times, and saddles Santa Barbara, who is hot favourite for Sunday's 1,000 Guineas despite only racing once, when winning at the Curragh in September.

O'Brien says the filly has done "unbelievably well" over the winter and has been "toying with horses" in her work at home.

The task has been made easier after second favourite Pretty Gorgeous, trained by Joseph, was withdrawn from the race on Friday.