Chacun Pour Soi recovered from his below-par run at Cheltenham to dominate the Champion Chase on day one of the Punchestown Festival as Paul Townend got the better of Rachael Blackmore.

A brilliant jumping display saw Willie Mullins' 6-5 favourite finish clear of stablemate Allaho ridden by Blackmore.

Chacun Pour Soi could only manage third in Cheltenham's Champion Chase.

But he bossed Tuesday's race as Townend extended his Irish jockeys championship lead over Blackmore to five.

Mullins' two contenders swapped the lead in the early stages before Chacun Pour Soi's magnificent jump at the third last suddenly had him well clear, before he pushed on to clinch a five-and-a-half-length win.

The success gave Townend his first winner since returning to action after three weeks out because of an ankle injury.

"That was a proper performance - that was the real Chacun," said a delighted Townend, who is aiming to clinch a third straight Irish jockeys title this week.

"We were all disappointed in Cheltenham. The horse didn't fire there, but there was no hiding place today - and he jumped for fun.

"His jumping kept me in my comfort zone at all stages - he was electric. That just allowed me to fill him up as we went along, and he was a joy to ride."

Danny Mullins earned a Grade One success for his trainer uncle Willie on Colreevy in the Novice Chase at Punchestown as Townend and Blackmore struggled on their fancied mounts

Blackmore, 31, is aiming to become the first woman to earn the Irish title, which will be crowned after Saturday's final day of Punchestown action.

The Tipperary woman has already set new landmarks this year by being top rider at the Cheltenham Festival and securing a pioneering win in the Grand National.

Allaho secured an impressive victory in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham festival but proved no match for his stablemate, as he dropped down to two miles for his first time since his bumper days.

Nube Negra, Champion Chase runner-up at Cheltenham behind Put The Kettle On, was some 19 lengths further behind in third.

Townend, riding Mullins' Monkfish, and Blackmore, aboard the Henry De Bromhead-trained Envoi Allen, were also expected to fight it out in the Grade One Champion Novice Chase but instead Danny Mullins celebrated success for his trainer uncle as Colreevy led all the way to clinch a 7-1 triumph.

11-8 shot Envoi Allen, whose previously outstanding form came to a shuddering halt when falling early in the Novices Chase at Cheltenham in his first race after being moved from Gordon Elliott's yard, struggled with his jumping throughout Tuesday's race and was a distant third in the four-strong field when pulled up by Blackmore with two fences left.

Blackmore was in the saddle on Envoi Allen in preference to Jack Kennedy, who took over the ride earlier this season following Davy Russell's injury.

Colreevy, in her final race before retirement, survived a scratchy leap at the last to secure an eight-length victory over 10-11 favourite Monkfish, whose jumping in the closing stages was also far from clean.