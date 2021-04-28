Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Clan des Obeaux clears the final fence in Wednesday's success at Punchestown

Clan Des Obeaux held off favourite Al Boum Photo to clinch victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday.

The Paul Nicholls trained 100-30 shot, ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, won by a length and a half from Al Boum Photo at 6-4.

Fakir D'oudairies finished 17 lengths back in third with 2019 winner Kemboy last of the four finishers.

It is a third Gold Cup success for Nicholls after Neptune Collonges won in 2007 and 2008.

Clan Des Obeaux put up a brilliant performance to strike for Britain following Ireland's domination at Cheltenham.

The decision by Paul Nicholls to bypass that meeting with Clan Des Obeaux - who is co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson - has paid a handsome dividend, with victory in the Betway Bowl at Aintree and again at Punchestown.

Riding to victory

Clan Des Obeaux was given a positive ride by Twiston-Davies from the start of the extended three-mile showpiece.

"A great performance. I always thought Punchestown would suit him. A great race and a good performance," Nicholls said from his Ditcheat base.

"Cheekpieces just woke him up and he's done a good job - a good positive ride. We changed tactics with him and it worked well. It's great for Sam and everybody involved.

Twiston-Davies was thrilled, saying: "It's tough because Harry Cobden would normally be sat here and he's a good friend. He has my [former] job [stable jockey to Nicholls], but still you got to love the lad!

"Even after everything to have a relationship like this with Paul and all the team - it's just very special and I couldn't really thank them all enough.

"I feel a bit childish, but it is the stuff that dreams are made of. To come over here and to do it like that - being aggressive everywhere - is great."