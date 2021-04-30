Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Poetic Flare, ridden by jockey Kevin Manning, (left) was a 16-1 winner

Poetic Flare won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket for racing's enduring combination of jockey Kevin Manning and trainer Jim Bolger.

The winner, a son of 2013 victor Dawn Approach, edged out Master Of The Seas by a short head, with Lucky Vega third.

Manning, 54, is the oldest jockey to win a British Classic since a 56-year-old Lester Piggott won the Guineas on Rodrigo De Triano in 1992.

"I thought I would win but not that it would be that close," Manning told ITV.

"He has done nothing wrong, this horse - I really fancied him. He is a tough horse. It is very important winning these races. They are hard to come by."

Bolger, 79, and wife Jackie are the first owner, trainer and breeders of a Classic winner since Morston's Newmarket victory for Arthur Budgett in 1973.