Third Realm was the outsider of the six-strong field

Third Realm moved into contention for next month's Epsom Derby with an strong display in the Lingfield Trial.

The 14-1 chance, trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan, is a son of the 2009 Derby, 2,000 Guineas and Eclipse winner Sea The Stars.

Egan moved wide rounding the home turn and quickly reeled in the leaders to take the lead and win by a length and a half from 6-5 favourite Adayar.

Bookmakers have cut Third Realm from 100-1 to 10-1 for the 5 June race.

Third Realm had been fourth on his sole juvenile appearance at Kempton in November and made a successful reappearance at Nottingham last month to earn himself this step up to listed class.