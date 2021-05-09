Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, who provided trainer Bob Baffert with a record seventh win in the race, has failed a drugs test.

Baffert said he was "shocked" after the horse tested above the limit for betamethasone and insisted he had never administered the substance.

"I got the biggest gut punch in racing for something I didn't do," he said.

Medina Spirit, ridden by John Velazquez, won America's most famous race at Churchill Downs on 1 May.

