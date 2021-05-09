Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Bolshoi Ballet gave Aidan O'Brien his 14th winner in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial with an impressive display at Leopardstown.

The evens favourite, ridden by Ryan Moore, is now the 2-1 favourite for the Epsom Derby on Saturday, 5 June.

Wexford Soil was entered as a pacemaker by Jim Bolger, and he led the field in the early stages.

But once the winner took over three furlongs out he powered clear to win by six lengths.

Lough Derg ran on for second to complete a one-two for O'Brien, with the Bolger-trained Mac Swiney never able to threaten the winner on his seasonal reappearance as he finished fourth.

Among O'Brien's past successes in the race were Galileo and High Chaparral, who went on to triumph at Epsom in 2001 and 2002 respectively.

Bolshoi Ballet had impressed last time out in the Ballysax Stakes and O'Brien was delighted with his performance this time.

"He's lovely, isn't he?" he said. "He's coming on lovely and we're very happy with him.

"He's uncomplicated - he relaxes and he quickens. We've always loved him and thought a lot of him."