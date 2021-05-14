Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot suspended after indictment over rape allegation
Leading jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot has been suspended for three months by France Galop as a "precautionary measure" following his indictment over an allegation of rape.
The case against Boudot, who spent two days in police custody this week, relates to allegations following a party in Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.
Boudot, 28, is a three-time champion jockey in France and won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Waldgeist in 2019.
He has denied any wrongdoing.