Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Boudot won Europe's richest race - the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - in 2019

Leading jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot has been suspended for three months by France Galop as a "precautionary measure" following his indictment over an allegation of rape.

The case against Boudot, who spent two days in police custody this week, relates to allegations following a party in Cagnes-sur-Mer in February.

Boudot, 28, is a three-time champion jockey in France and won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Waldgeist in 2019.

He has denied any wrongdoing.