Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Empress Josephine (right) and Joan Of Arc needed a photo finish to decide the winner

A late burst saw Empress Josephine edge second favourite Joan Of Arc to win the Irish 1,000 Guineas in a photo finish at The Curragh.

No Speak Alexander led from the front and looked to be locked in a dual with Joan of Arc.

However, 14-1 Empress Josephine and jockey Seamie Heffernan came strong at the finish to make it a one-two for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien.

No Speak Alexander finished third, with Belle Image in fourth.

More to follow.