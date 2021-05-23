Irish 1,000 Guineas: Empress Josephine wins from Joan Of Arc in photo finish after late burst
A late burst saw Empress Josephine edge second favourite Joan Of Arc to win the Irish 1,000 Guineas in a photo finish at The Curragh.
No Speak Alexander led from the front and looked to be locked in a dual with Joan of Arc.
However, 14-1 Empress Josephine and jockey Seamie Heffernan came strong at the finish to make it a one-two for Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien.
No Speak Alexander finished third, with Belle Image in fourth.
