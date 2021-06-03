Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Emmet McNamara rode Serpentine to success in the 2020 Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien

Cazoo Derby Festival Dates 4-5 June Venue: Epsom Racecourse Big race times: 16:30 BST Friday: The Oaks; Saturday: The Derby Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Trainer Aidan O'Brien will have just one runner in the Derby at Epsom for the first time since 2004.

O'Brien runs favourite Bolshoi Ballet, to be ridden by Ryan Moore, as the Irishman seeks a record ninth victory in Saturday's big race.

Frankie Dettori, who had been expected to ride one of O'Brien's other runners, replaces Adam Kirby on John Leeper.

A limited crowd of 4,000 is expected at Epsom, which normally welcomes 100,000 spectators to the fixture.

Last year's race was behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with The Oaks, another of British racing's five Classics, taking place on the same day for the first time.

High Definition, a long-time ante-post favourite for the race, has not been declared, with trainer O'Brien suggesting earlier this week that he could now race in the Irish Derby at the Curragh later this month instead.

Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Mac Swiney and Joseph O'Brien's Southern Lights are the other Irish challengers.

Kirby, who had been set to ride John Leeper before Dettori took his place, will instead be on board the Charlie Appleby-trained Adayar.

Appleby also saddles One Ruler, who will be ridden by James Doyle, and unbeaten Dante winner Hurricane Lane, who will have William Buick on board.

Derby runners and riders

Name, trainer, jockey

Adayar (Charlie Appleby/Adam Kirby)

Bolshoi Ballet (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Gear Up (Mark Johnston/Ben Curtis)

Hurricane Lane (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

John Leeper (Ed Dunlop/Frankie Dettori)

Mac Swiney (Jim Bolger/Kevin Manning

Mohaafeth (William Haggas/Jim Crowley)

Mojo Star (Richard Hannon/David Egan)

One Ruler (Charlie Appleby/James Doyle)

Southern Lights (Joseph Patrick O'Brien/Declan McDonogh)

Third Realm (Roger Varian /Andrea Atzeni)

Youth Spirit (Andrew Balding/Tom Marquand)