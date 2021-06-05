Epsom Derby: Adayar shocks Bolshoi Ballet to win by five lengths

Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Adam Kirby celebrates after winning the Derby with Adayar
Adam Kirby was set to ride John Leeper and only got the ride with Adayar late in the build-up

Adayar shocked clear favourite Bolshoi Ballet to win the Derby by five lengths at Epsom.

Racing from the first stall, the Godolphin horse was a 16-1 shot while the favourite was 11-8.

Frankie Dettori steered John Leeper into the lead heading into the home straight before Adam Kirby sneaked down the inside, right along the rail.

And he led Adayar clear of Mojo Star (50-1) to give trainer Charlie Appleby his second Derby winner.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Featured

  • Children horse riding

    How to get into horse riding, whether you want to work with horses at the stables or become a fully fledged jockey.

  • William Fox-Pitt

    Latest updates and video from the world of equestrian sports

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport