Love, the 11-10 favourite, beat Audarya by three quarters of a length

Royal Ascot 2021 Venue: Ascot Racecourse Dates: Tuesday 15 to Saturday 20 June Coverage: Commentary on feature race (16:20 BST) each day on BBC Radio 5 Live; commentary on most races on BBC Radio Berkshire

Love dug deep to win the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in her first race for 10 months.

Last year's 1,000 Guineas and Oaks victor, ridden by Ryan Moore, held off Audarya to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a 75th career victory at the meeting.

"We knew she was going to come on a lot for the run. She's very genuine and very brave," said O'Brien.

Earlier, jockey Frankie Dettori also clocked up his 75th Royal Ascot win - with victory on Indie Angel.

The 22-1 outsider took the Duke of Cambridge Stakes for Newmarket trainer pairing John and Thady Gosden.

Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell won with his first Royal Ascot runner as 8-1 chance Quick Suzy outsprinted American rival Twilight Beauty to win the Queen Mary Stakes.

The Godolphin team took the Queen's Vase with gelding Kemari (15-2), ridden by William Buick for Charlie Appleby.