Subjectivist won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot as Stradivarius, who was seeking a record-equalling fourth victory, finished fourth.

The winner, a 13-2 chance ridden by 50-year-old Joe Fanning for trainer Mark Johnston, surged to a five-length victory.

Princess Zoe (28-1) was second for Irish trainer Tony Mullins, with Spanish Mission (7-1) in third.

Subjectivist was bred by Susan Hearn, the wife of sports promoter Barry.

"She's had 30 years of being an overnight success," said Hearn.

Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius was bidding to emulate Yeats with four victories in the race, but endured a troubled passage and could not get close to the winner.

Fanning kicked clear on Dubai Gold Cup winner Subjectivist with over two furlongs to run, and as the runners bunched up behind, Dettori found a wall of horses blocking his path.

When the victorious Fanning returned to the winner's enclosure, his fellow riders applauded from outside the weighing room.

"We really saw him at his best there," said Johnston. "I don't think there's anybody better than Joe Fanning, he's absolutely perfect at setting the pace. Perfect pace all the way round.

"It's a sad day for Stradivarius. I know what it feels like when a champion goes under but it had to happen one day."

It was a fourth Gold Cup for Scotsman Johnston, who trains at Middleham in North Yorkshire, after Double Trigger (1995) and Royal Rebel (2001 and 2002).

Mullins paid tribute to his runner-up and the winner, saying: "I'm as proud as punch. I'd say he's a great champion."