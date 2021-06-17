Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Racing fans will see racing at Down Royal for the first time for 16 months

Down Royal will become the first course in Ireland to be open to spectators for 16 months on Friday after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

There will be a capacity of 500 for the National Hunt card on Friday and the same number a day later for the Ulster Derby.

A further 500 'industry' personnel will be in a separate zone on the course.

"We're delighted to welcome back owners and spectators," said course chief executive Emma Meehan.

She added: "It hasn't been the same without them and it's hard to believe this is our first foray back.

"We're also trailblazers with this being the first time spectators will be admitted to any course in Ireland for 16 months.

"All the tickets sold out last Thursday which shows the demand there is for racing. Hopefully with the success of this event it will be the start of increasing our capacity."