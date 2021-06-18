Campanelle wins Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot after stewards' enquiry

Campanelle (Frankie Dettori) and Dragon Symbol (Oisin Murphy) come close together in final furlong resulting in stewards' enquiry where placings were reversed
Campanelle (left) and Dragon Symbol finished well ahead at Ascot

Campanelle was awarded victory in the Commonwealth Cup after a stewards' enquiry having finished second to Dragon Symbol at a sodden Ascot.

Dragon Symbol, ridden by Oisin Murphy, had provisionally won by a nose.

The first and second places were reversed by stewards after they scrutinised a thrilling finish, which saw both horses drift and bump in the final furlong.

They finished well ahead of the field with Measure Of Magic coming in third.

More to follow.

