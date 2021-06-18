Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Campanelle (left) and Dragon Symbol finished well ahead at Ascot

Campanelle was awarded victory in the Commonwealth Cup after a stewards' enquiry having finished second to Dragon Symbol at a sodden Ascot.

Dragon Symbol, ridden by Oisin Murphy, had provisionally won by a nose.

The first and second places were reversed by stewards after they scrutinised a thrilling finish, which saw both horses drift and bump in the final furlong.

They finished well ahead of the field with Measure Of Magic coming in third.

