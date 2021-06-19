Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Ryan Moore gave Sir Michael Stoute his 82nd winner at Royal Ascot, more than any other trainer

Ryan Moore leads favourite Dream of Dreams to victory in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the feature race on the final day of this year's Royal Ascot.

Art of Power set the pace in the Group 1 six-furlong sprint but was caught by the 3-1 favourite and finished third, with Hollie Doyle leading Glen Shiel into second.

This is Sir Michael Stoute's second win in the race, after Dafayna in 1985.

He now has 82 Royal Ascot winners overall, more than any other trainer.

"Any winner here is a great thrill," said Stoute, 75.

Dream of Dreams finished second in the Group 1 race the past two years, to Blue Point in 2019 and Hello Youmzain in 2020, and is now 5-1 favourite for the July Cup at Newmarket.

"Dafayna was a different race and different times, but Michael's still training winners," said Moore.

"Michael's been great to me throughout my whole career. This horse is seven now, he's got him to perform three times in row here and it's great that he's able to win today."