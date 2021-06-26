Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

William Buick won the Grade One Irish Derby on Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane came on strongly in the closing stages to deny Lone Eagle as British-trained horses dominated the Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Frankie Dettori looked on course for victory, racing three lengths clear with two furlongs to run on Lone Eagle.

But Hurricane Lane, ridden by William Buick, made ground relentlessly, prevailing by a neck.

The two leading horses pulled seven lengths clear of Wordsworth in third, with Van Gogh fourth.

Meanwhile at Newcastle, the 33-1 outsider Nicholas T came from last to first under Bem Robinson to win the Northumberland Plate for trainer Jim Goldie.

Third at Epsom behind stablemate Adayar, trainer Charlie Appleby made no secret of the fact he expected Hurricane Lane to come out on top that day.

Winner of the Dante Stakes at York prior to his big date at Epsom, Hurricane Lane met with his first defeat there but regained the winning thread under Buick.

As Martyn Meade's Lone Eagle hit the front in the latter stages, there was plenty of trouble in running for those in behind though, with Hurricane Lane seemingly edging right in the melee, but once straightened out he won the race to the line.

A stewards' inquiry was swiftly called but the result stood.

Win 'means the world to me'

"It's fantastic. This means the world to me," said winning jockey Buick.

"Halfway through the race I thought we had given up but he's a very good horse. We fancied him at Epsom but he's improved again here.

"This is only the fifth race of his life so he has been lightly raced."

Trainer Appleby added: "He came here in great condition and I thought the conditions would suit him. He stayed in abundance and William gave him a great ride.

He has sharpened up and came here as a more battle-hardened horse."

The big disappointment of the race was the favourite, Aidan O'Brien's High Definition, who was one of the first horses beaten.