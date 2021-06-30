Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Changes to the whip rules were last introduced in 2011

Rules on use of the whip by jockeys in British racing are likely to change by the spring of next year.

A delayed consultation on the whip will be started on Thursday by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) after plans were postponed in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Disqualification for breaching rules will be one of the options discussed.

The consultation will begin with an online questionnaire, which is open to the public for 10 weeks, before discussions with wider focus groups.

"Whilst nothing has been pre-determined, no decisions have been made and no options are off the table, I think it would be a reasonable expectation there would be some level of reform as a consequence of this process," said Brant Dunshea of the BHA.

Respondents to the questionnaire will be asked to consider:

What the rules should allow for use of the whip

Whether the existing penalty framework provides sufficient deterrent to prevent rule breaches

If disqualification should be considered as a penalty for rule breaches

Whether international rules should be harmonised

If engagement with the sport would change if the whip rules were changed

Racing must "listen to and understand a range of perspectives if it is to prosper and safeguard its long-term future," said BHA chief executive Julie Harrington.

The whip rules were last reviewed 10 years ago when a maximum number of strikes - seven on the flat and eight over jumps - were introduced.

Racing's leaders do not believe use of a foam-padded whip is a welfare issue, but accept there is a negative perception among some sections of the wider public.

In December 2018, then BHA chief executive Nick Rust told the BBC that tougher penalties in big races were likely to be introduced.

Fifteen months later, a consultation was planned - later postponed because of the pandemic - after the Horse Welfare Board (HWB) said that although the numbers of whip offences by riders were down, they remained "unpalatably high".

Dunshea said the HWB recommendation was to examine the penalty structure around rule breaches rather than a "referendum" on use of the whip.

"I want to emphasise, this is not a polarised yes/no debate or vote or referendum on whether the whip stays or goes, that's really important to note. The responses are a guide that will be considered by the steering group," he said.

He said any rule changes would be given a "bedding-in period", but expects any amendments to be implemented after next year's Grand National in April and before the flat season's first Classics in May.