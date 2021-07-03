Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Only four horses went to post for the Group One race

St Mark's Basilica put in another dominant display to land the Group One Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

The French Derby winner, trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, got the better of his older rivals Addeybb and Mishriff.

Moore tracked the older horses early on and, and when asked to challenge, his mount quickly responded to win by three-and-a-half lengths.

It was a record-equalling sixth victory in the race for O'Brien.

"He's a lovely horse," he said. "Every race he has stepped up - and Ryan gave him a beautiful ride here.

"It's always a nervous time when you take on older horses and the others are two good older horses. For him to do that to them makes it special."