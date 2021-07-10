Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Starman won the Duke of York Stakes in May

Starman won the July Cup at Newmarket, claiming the group one sprint by a length and a quarter.

The four-year-old 9/2 shot finished clear of 7/2 favourite Dragon Symbol in second.

Last year's winner Oxted (11/2) came in third, with Art Power just behind and Creative Force in fifth.

"He's very inexperienced compared to a lot of these, but this horse is an absolute star," winning jockey Tom Marquand told ITV Racing.

Ed Walker-trained Starman needed a strong finish to prevail, having appeared to have a lot to do one furlong out, but the Duke of York Stakes winner powered ahead at just the right time to claim victory.