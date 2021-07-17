Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Snowfall completed an English/Irish Oaks double as Aidan O'Brien's filly raced to a comfortable win at the Curragh on Saturday.

The 2-7 favourite gave another blistering performance to become the 15th filly to secure the double.

Divinely was second to give Ballydoyle handler a one-two with Nicest, trained by O'Brien's son Donnacha, half a length away in third.

"She's very smart and she has a lot of quality," said O'Brien,

Snowfall blitzed her rivals at Epsom to win by a record margin of 16 lengths and she produced a similar display on home soil with an eight-and-a-half-lengths victory to provide O'Brien with a sixth triumph in the race.

The early running was made by one of her three stablemates, La Joconde, in the eight-runner line-up, with Nicest and Willow close up.

Only one winner

Ryan Moore had Snowfall just off the pace until the field turned for home and it was not long before she made her move - and once she hit the front two furlongs out there was only going to be one outcome.

Snowfall opened up and was simply away and gone from the others to become the 15th filly to complete the double.

"We purposely let her down a little bit from Epsom because the season is going to roll on and it was soft ground at Epsom," added O'Brien.

"The plan was to come here, go on to the Yorkshire Oaks and then she'd be ready for the autumn.

"I'm delighted with her and she's done very well from Epsom physically, she's got very big and strong.

"Ryan said she has a lot of speed. She goes very strong and she finishes out very well. We'll go one race at a time now, the Yorkshire Oaks first."

Snowfall was cut to 4-1 from 5-1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Coral and 4-1 from 11-2 with Paddy Power.