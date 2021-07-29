Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Lady Bowthorpe finished a length and a half ahead of Zeyaadah in second place

Jockey Kieran Shoemark capped his remarkable comeback with a Group One win at Goodwood on Lady Bowthorpe.

Shoemark, who started afresh after testing positive for cocaine in 2018, took the Nassau Stakes aboard the Willie Jarvis-trained mare owned by music agent Emma Banks.

It was a first Group One win since 1994 for the trainer, who praised Shoemark.

"He's a delightful young man who went to a bad place and has come out the other end," he said.

Banks, who is agent to stars including Kylie Minogue, said she was so proud that she was considering having a tattoo of her horse.

The five-year-old mare (100-30) hit the lead just over a furlong out and powered away from there, with Zeyaadah (7-1) a length and a half back in second and 9-4 favourite Joan Of Arc coming home third.

Shoemark told ITV that he was "speechless" after the win.

"This means so much, not just for me but for (owner) Emma (Banks) and William Jarvis too," he said.

"I'm delighted for them all, and they'll be able to celebrate it tonight. She's an amazing filly.

"She deserves it - she's done nothing but improve with age and she's a credit to her owner Emma, who fills me with absolute confidence.

"I know it was her first run over 10 furlongs, but she'd been finishing over a mile really well, and I wasn't concerned about that."