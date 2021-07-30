Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Battaash's bid to claim a fifth successive King George Qatar Stakes victory fell short as Suesa stormed to a comprehensive win at Goodwood.

The Francois Rohaut-trained Suesa, a 7-1 shot, was settled in behind during the early stages as 2-1 favourite Battaash began strongly.

But the Charlie Hills-trained seven-year-old's challenge waned in the final furlong as Suesa stormed through.

Dragon Symbol took second spot with Glass Slippers third.

Having won her first four races in her homeland, Suesa was the market leader for the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal meeting in June, only to finish eighth.

However, in the hands of William Buick, Suesa rocketed from the rear to triumph by three lengths from Dragon Symbol as Battaash had to settle for seventh.

"She's an absolute sweetheart," said Buick.

"I rode her in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but the ground was very bad and I learned a lot from her that day.

"She's full of speed and was coming back to five [furlongs] today and she travelled through the race so smoothly. She was hard on the bridle the whole way and she has that good kick at the finish.

"Today was perfect conditions for her, Mr Rohaut was adamant she was in good shape and I spoke to Olivier Peslier about her as well, who told me a thing or two about her.

"It was great to get the ride and she's a very good filly."