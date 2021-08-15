Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Palace Pier has only been beaten once in 10 starts

Palace Pier edged out Poetic Flare for victory as the pair fought out a thrilling finish at Deauville.

Frankie Dettori guided the winner, trained by John and Thady Gosden, to a second successive win in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

The 5-6 favourite prevailed by a neck from Poetic Flare (9-4) with 25-1 chance Order Of Australia third.

John Gosden said victory came despite Palace Pier only being about 80% of his peak after missing some training work.

"He's a gorgeous horse, lovely to be around, with a tremendous cruising speed," said Gosden, who described the horse as being '10 days short' of his ideal preparation.

Defeated only once in nine previous career starts, Palace Pier made it four from four for the season, having missed last month's Sussex Stakes at Goodwood following unsatisfactory blood test results.

Palace Pier is now 2-1 favourite for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot on 16 October.

But Gosden said stepping up in trip to one-and-a-quarter miles was a possibility, which would bring the Champion Stakes at the same fixture into play.