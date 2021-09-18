Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Kevin Stott dedicated the win to Bielsa's owner King Power Racing

A brave ride from Kevin Stott enabled Bielsa to secure big-race honours in the Ayr Gold Cup.

The majority of the field split into two groups but the Kevin Ryan-trained Bielsa (15-2) ploughed a lone furrow against the stand-side rail.

Favourite Great Ambassador careered clear on the far side inside the final furlong, but Bielsa galloped straight and true and was two-and-a-quarter lengths clear passing the post.

Mr Wagyu finished third.

Ryan, who has now won the Ayr Gold Cup five times, told ITV Racing: "I spoke to Alistair Donald [racing manager for winning owners King Power Racing] this morning and said, 'We're on the rail, it's fresh ground, and he likes to go that way anyway.'

"It's great to train a winner like this for King Power. They've been very patient with this horse and I'm chuffed really.

"He's a very talented horse. It just hasn't happened this year. Things go wrong and you get little niggles, but that's what gets you an Ayr Gold Cup - they generally get there fresh and well.

"We've won four Ayr Gold Cups [before] and you wonder if you're going to win another one."