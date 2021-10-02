Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Adayar, Snowfall and Tarnawa are among leading runners in the Arc

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Date: Sunday, 3 October Time: 15:05 BST Venue: ParisLongchamp Racecourse Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Nine top-level Group One winners are among 15 hopefuls in Sunday's 100th running of Europe's richest race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Adayar will bid to become only the third horse to complete the Derby, King George, Arc treble at ParisLongchamp.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby also saddles St Leger winner Hurricane Lane.

Breeders' Cup Turf victor Tarnawa and Oaks winner Snowfall head a formidable Irish challenge, with prize money of more than £4.3m on offer.

Chrono Genesis and Deep Bond will seek Japan's first victory in the mile-and-a-half race, which boasts Sea The Stars, Treve and Enable among recent winners.

Arc runners and riders

(Racecard number, draw, name, trainer, jockey, approximate odds)

1 (12) TORQUATOR TASSO (Marcel Weiss) Rene Piechulek 50-1

2 (5) DEEP BOND (Ryuji Okubo) Mickael Barzalona 20-1

3 (7) BROOME (Aidan O'Brien) Yutaka Take 66-1

4 (3) TARNAWA (Dermot Weld) Christophe Soumillon 11-4

5 (4) LOVE (Aidan O'Brien) Frankie Dettori 18-1

6 (15) RAABIHAH (Jean-Claude Roget) Cristian Demuro 22-1

7 (14) CHRONO GENESIS (Takashi Saito) Oisin Murphy 12-1

8 (1) MOJO STAR (Richard Hannon) Rossa Ryan 50-1

9 (13) BABY RIDER (Pascal Bary) Ioritz Mendizabal 125-1

10 (11) ADAYAR (Charlie Appleby) William Buick 3-1

11 (2) HURRICANE LANE (Charlie Appleby) James Doyle

12 (10) SEALIWAY (Franck Blondel) Cedric Rosse 40-1

13 (8) ALENQUER (William Haggas) Tom Marquand 18-1

14 (6) BUBBLE GIFT (Mikel Delzangles) Gerald Mosse 100-1

15 (9) SNOWFALL (Aidan O'Brien) Ryan Moore 9-2

'A great race' in store

Appleby is seeking his first Arc as Adayar looks to repeat a treble only completed previously by Mill Reef in 1971 and Lammtarra in 1995.

"There's no horse unbeaten going into that Arc, so we're all singing off the same hymn sheet, and it's going to be a great race," he said.

The going is expected to be very soft and trainer Roger Varian withdrew the 20-1 chance Teona on Thursday because of the wet conditions.

Snowfall, a record 16-length winner of the Oaks at Epsom in June under Frankie Dettori, will be ridden this time by Ryan Moore.

The 50-year-old Dettori, riding in the Arc for a 33rd time, will be aboard Love while Yutaka Take partners the other Aidan O'Brien-trained runner, Broome.

O'Brien will be hoping for better luck this time after being forced to withdraw his four runners on the eve of last year's race after an illegal substance was discovered in their feed.