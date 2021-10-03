Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Torquator Tasso is the third German-trained winner of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

German outsider Torquator Tasso was a shock 80-1 winner in the 100th running of Europe's richest race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The victor, ridden by Rene Piechulek for trainer Marcel Weiss, prevailed in heavy ground at ParisLongchamp.

Well-fancied rivals Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane finished second and third.

Derby and King George winner Adayar was fourth, with Oaks victor Snowfall further down the field.

Mojo Star and Hurricane Lane broke well from their inside draws in the mile-and-a-half race, worth more than £4.3m.

William Buck soon hit the front on the Charlie Appleby-trained Adayar, but his mount tired in the final furlong.

Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane came to the fore on the inside before Torquator Tasso swept past the pair to become the third German winner after Star Appeal (1975) and Danedream (2011).

"That was beautiful. He's a very nice horse, he's all heart," said Weiss.

Dermot Weld, trainer of the runner-up Tarnawa, said the mare could now be aimed at a defence of her Breeders' Cup Turf title in November.

"I honestly believe if we didn't have all the rain we had last night, she would have won. Second is a lonely place," said the Irishman.