Murphy was champion jockey in 2019 and 2020, and was 11 winners clear of William Buick in the 2021 standings at the start of the day

Two-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy missed his rides at Newmarket on Friday after a breathalyser test showed he had too much alcohol in his system to ride.

The 26-year-old was due to ride in five races, including Mise En Scene in the Fillies' Mile.

"I blew under the drink drive limit but over the riding limit. I'm sorry to all the people I've let down today," he wrote on Twitter. external-link

Murphy was barred from a day's racing in June 2019 for a similar result.

The Irishman was also banned for three months in November 2020 after testing positive for cocaine, although investigators did not contest his claim that he had ingested the drug accidentally via a sexual encounter with a user.

The alcohol limit for jockeys riding in races is 20mcg external-link per 100ml breath, while England's drink-drive limit is 35mcg.

Murphy is free to ride again from Saturday.