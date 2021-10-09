Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Native Trail and jockey William Buick (in blue) on their way to victory at Newmarket

Native Trail extended his unbeaten run to four races with victory in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

The two-year-old Godolphin colt had to make a late charge to pass Dubawi Legend, who finished second, and secure an impressive success.

"He's a gorgeous horse, tons of ability," said Native Trail jockey William Buick.

"It was a messy race. It was a race tactically that was hard to get a handle on."

He added: "This horse, whenever I asked him to go, he went. He could be anything, he's a real man, a big horse already, he does it all."

Native Trail's performance also confirmed his status as the winter favourite for the 2,000 Guineas.

In the Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket, Buzz - ridden by Oisin Murphy - finished ahead of Burning Victory.

Buzz proved stronger in the final stages to earn a battling win for two-time champion jockey Murphy, who missed his rides at Newmarket on Friday after a breathalyser test showed he had too much alcohol in his system to ride.