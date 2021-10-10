Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The Queen attended June's Royal Ascot meeting where Frankie Dettori rode her horse Reach for the Moon

The Queen has been recognised for her contribution to British Flat racing by being inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

She is the first person to be included in the Special Contributor category.

A genuine racing enthusiast and a passionate fan of the sport all her life, she is also a successful owner and breeder.

Her famous purple, gold braid and scarlet colours have recorded more than 1,800 winners.

The Queen's first victory was with Monaveen over jumps at Fontwell Park in 1949 and she was twice champion Flat owner in 1954 and 1957.

She has also bred and owned the winner of every British Classic - 2,000 Guineas, 1,000 Guineas, the Oaks and the St Leger - apart from The Derby.

In 1957, Carrozza was a short-head winner of the Oaks when ridden by Lester Piggott, and the following year Pall Mall provided a surprise 2,000 Guineas success at 20-1.

During the Queen's Silver Jubilee year in 1977, the Dick Hern-trained Dunfermline won both the Oaks and the St Leger, one of just four horses to do this double in the last 50 years.

"I suspect that the Queen will have a lot of inner pride in being invited into the Hall of Fame," said her bloodstock and racing adviser John Warren.

"The Queen's contribution to racing and breeding derives from a lifelong commitment. Her love of horses and their welfare comes with a deep understanding of what is required to breed, rear, train and ride a thoroughbred.

"Her Majesty's fascination is unwavering and her pleasure derives from all of her horses - always accepting the outcome of their ability so gracefully."

She joins legendary trainer Vincent O'Brien and three of the great horses of the 1970s, Brigadier Gerard, Mill Reef and Nijinsky who were named in the Hall of Fame last week, plus inaugural inductees Frankel and Lester Piggott.