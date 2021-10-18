Frost is best known for her partnership with Frodon

The British Horseracing Authority is close to concluding an investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment made by jockey Bryony Frost.

The report investigating allegations made by Frost was leaked in The Sunday Times newspaper.

It claimed jockey Robbie Dunne was charged with "conduct prejudicial to the integrity or good reputation" of racing after a lengthy investigation.

Frost had detailed complaints about Dunne's behaviour over several years.

While the BHA declined to comment on the specifics of the case as it is ongoing, it expects the matter to conclude in the "near future" and emphasised the details will be made public.

A statement read: "The Sunday Times article refers to leaked documents which are related to an ongoing investigation. In the interests of procedural fairness the BHA does not comment on the details of ongoing investigations.

"This case is close to reaching its conclusion, with directions hearings scheduled for the near future. It is an important case and one that the BHA is taking very seriously.

"Cases such as this may be complex and involve significant legal representation. In order to ensure fairness for all parties such procedures - including the directions hearings - must be allowed to play out in full, and in private rather than through the media.

"However, as is usual process, and in the interests of openness and transparency, the BHA would make public the details of any cases which are heard in front of its independent Disciplinary Panel, prior to any hearing taking place."

Dunne's solicitor Daryl Cowan said: "In light of The Sunday Times article and the serious damage this will cause my client in terms of his reputation, not to mention the prejudice that it will cause the process, it has become essential for me to make a statement on his behalf."

Cowan says the BHA has "completely lost control of this case".

"The piece in the Sunday Times confirms that, as suspected, all or the majority of the case papers have now been leaked into the public domain. Trial by media is always unfair, and a fair trial before a panel after trial by media is impossible," he adds.

Frost, who became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase at Kempton onboard regular partner Frodon last December, first alluded to difficulties she was facing following her victory in the Boxing Day race, having lodged a complaint with the BHA.

While the Professional Jockeys Association also declined to comment directly on the case until the process is complete, it raised concerns about a "serious data breach" within the BHA.

The BHA has confirmed it would examine the source of the report.

"The BHA has admitted to us that the original leak may have come from within its own Integrity Department, and that it has notified the Information Commissioner," Cowan added.

He accused the BHA of having a "self-serving siege mentality, with a callous disregard of the welfare of my client and his family" and called the investigation "irredeemably compromised".