Doyle was third in the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Jockey Hollie Doyle has set a new record of wins for a British female rider in one year with her 152nd victory of 2021.

The 25-year-old reached the landmark aboard Mustazeed for trainer Chris Wall at Doncaster on Friday.

Doyle surpasses her own record of 151 wins set in December 2020, which beat her previous best of 117 in 2019.

Before her three consecutive record-breaking years, the top figure was 106 wins for Josephine Gordon in 2017.

Doyle was named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year in 2020 and was also third in last year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.