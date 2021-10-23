Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien discuss tactics

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Luxembourg marked himself out as a contender for next season's Classics with victory in Doncaster's Vertem Futurity Trophy.

The two-year-old made it three wins out of three to win the final British Group One of the season.

The 4-6 favourite, ridden by Ryan Moore, was a comfortable winner ahead of Sissoko (9-1) and Bayside Boy (9-2).

It is a record-equalling 10th win in the race for O'Brien, matching the late Sir Henry Cecil.

Among O'Brien's previous winners are a pair of Derby winners in High Chaparral and Luxembourg's sire Camelot.

Luxembourg is now the 4-1 favourite for next June's Epsom race and is 6-1 for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on 30 April.

"I'm delighted with him. He's a really smart horse, very scopey and he travelled easy," said Moore.

"I lost my cover at halfway and I had to keep going. He took me to the front. When I asked him the question, he just waited a bit.

"I grabbed hold of him the last 100 yards and he found a bit more.

"That's three races and three wins. We're delighted with what he's done and he's an exciting horse to look forward. It couldn't have gone smoother and there's more improvement to come."