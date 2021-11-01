Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Incentivise won the Caulfield Cup last month

Incentivise is the favourite to provide an Australian-trained winner of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday (04:00 GMT).

Peter Moody's runner has won three Group One contests in the build-up, including last month's Caulfield Cup.

British hopes rest with Spanish Mission, who was given clearance to run for Andrew Balding after passing a veterinary check on Saturday.

Last year's winner, Twilight Payment, trained in Ireland by Joseph O'Brien, heads the weights.

The Melbourne Cup, known as 'the race that stops a nation', usually attracts a crowd of about 100,000 but only 10,000 fully vaccinated racegoers will be present this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Stricter checks on overseas runners have been introduced after six equine deaths associated with the race since 2013.

The 2019 Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck was euthanised after suffering a broken leg in last year's race.

Vets cleared Spanish Mission to run at Flemington after being treated for swelling in one of his legs.

Other notable entries include Verry Elleegant, who finished seventh last year for Chris Waller.

Sir Lucan, a winner at Navan earlier this year for Aidan O'Brien, runs for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott while Floating Artist - formerly trained in Britain by Richard Hannon - is now in Australia with Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.