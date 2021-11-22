Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Dunne told investigators he denies the allegations

Robbie Dunne will face a disciplinary inquiry after complaints of bullying by fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

The 36-year-old has been charged with conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of horse racing and acting in a violent or improper manner.

The hearing will start on Tuesday 30 November, with five additional days set aside to potentially hear evidence.

Details of an investigation, in which Dunne denied the allegations, had been leaked to the Sunday Times.

That prompted the Professional Jockeys' Association to call for the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) to end any disciplinary action.

But a disciplinary panel headed by retired judge Brian Barker, alongside James O'Mahony and Alison Royston, will sit on 30 November, with 1, 2 and 7-9 December also available.

The panel is set to rule on whether Dunne breached rules by "bullying and harassing a fellow licensed jockey" between 12 February 2020 and 3 September the same year.

It will also consider whether rules were contravened by "verbally abusing and threatening a fellow licensed jockey" at Stratford on 8 July 2020, Uttoxeter on 17 August 2020 and Southwell on 3 September 2020.

The hearing is set to take place in person at the BHA's headquarters in London, although media attendance is to be limited to Zoom.

Frost, who became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase at Kempton last December on Frodon, first alluded to difficulties she was facing following her victory in the race, having lodged a complaint with the BHA.