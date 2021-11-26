Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Cloudy Glen was in contention throughout the race

The 33-1 chance Cloudy Glen claimed an emotional victory in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

The horse carried the colours of three-time Grand National-winning owner Trevor Hemmings who died last month and whose memorial service was on Thursday.

Ridden by Charlie Deutsch and trained by Venetia Williams, he held off the challenge of the fast-finishing Fiddlerontheroof.

"To win in such distinguished colours is so special," said Deutsch.

Meanwhile, there was drama at Newcastle as the former Champion Hurdle winner Epatante and Not So Sleepy finished in a dead heat in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

Epatante had triumphed 12 months ago, but she went on to suffer defeats at Kempton, Cheltenham and Punchestown and has had a back operation since.

But the 11-8 favourite, ridden by Aidan Coleman, had to fight hard on testing ground with Jonathan Burke's mount, who went off at 18-1, refusing to give in.

At Newbury, another Hemmings horse, Cloth Cap, who won last year's race, had set the early pace but Cloudy Glen matched him.

As Cloth Cap faded after they turned from home, Cloudy Glen grabbed the lead. It looked like Remastered would be the main challenger, but he took a crashing fall at the fourth-last.

Fiddlerontheroof, from the Colin Tizzard yard, moved up alongside but Cloudy Glen proved the stronger.

The 3-1 favourite Eklat De Rire, who was bidding to give jockey Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead a second big-race win in consecutive weeks, was pulled up five from home after drifting well out of contention.