Honeysuckle, Rachael Blackmore's mount, has won 13 consecutive races

Honeysuckle maintained her unbeaten record with an imperious display in winning a third Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The reigning champion hurdle, Rachael Blackmore's mount, has now had 13 races under Rules for Henry de Bromhead and this was her ninth Grade One verdict.

The result looked a formality from a long way out, when Blackmore moved Honeysuckle alongside the early leader Stormy Ireland with Ronald Pump going with her.

Approaching the second last, though, Honeysuckle pulled clear and, despite jinking slightly to her right at the last, she only had to be pushed out to win as the 2-5 favourite.

However, the race was marred by a horrible injury to Paul Nolan's Latest Exhibition.

"I'm delighted with that, Rachael was brilliant on her and they are just a lethal combination, in fairness to them," de Bromhead said.

"She was really psyched before the race, she was trying to bite and kick and the only one who was getting away with it was me, actually.

"She probably gave me a fright last year so we might have done a little bit more this year for it, but when you've only so many runs - with a lot of mine I'd let them progress, but she was pretty straight.

"She's an incredible mare and to be associated with her is amazing. The reception she's got from everyone here is incredible."