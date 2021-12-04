Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jockey Bryony Frost put a tumultuous week behind her to claim an emotional victory in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Greaneteen.

Frost had given tearful evidence on Wednesday at a disciplinary panel, with fellow rider Robbie Dunne accused of bullying and harassing her.

But she had reason to smile at Sandown after a brilliant win on the 12-1 shot Greaneteen.

It earned a 12th win in the Grade One Tingle Creek for trainer Paul Nicholls.

Asked how she had got in the right frame of mind for the race, Frost said: "It's the most blissful place you can be on the back of horses like him".

Greaneteen led a one-two for Nicholls, with Hitman second. Captain Guinness finished third, while hot favourite Chacun Pour Soi disappointed.

Frost had spoken during the week of feeling "isolated" after reporting her concerns over Dunne, who denies bullying and harassment claims.

But she put in a perfectly judged ride to claim Saturday's big race.

As Chacun Pour Soi faded, Hitman took over before Frost surged into the lead on Greaneteen and won by five and a half lengths.

Welcomed back by cheers, she told ITV: "How privileged am I? Look at all of this. I can't speak. I landed over the last and thought I'd get caught."

