Allaho (left), ridden by Patrick Mullins, held off stablemate Janidil (right) to earn an eighth John Durkan Memorial Chase for Willie Mullins

Allaho won a record eighth John Durkan Memorial Chase for Willie Mullins at Punchestown with the trainer's son Patrick the triumphant jockey.

This year's Ryanair Chase winner at Cheltenham almost fell at the second last but regrouped to hold off another Mullins horse, 20-1 shot Janidil.

50-1 outsider Melon completed a Mullins one-two-three in the Grade One.

Mullins' Asterion Forlonge looked to be travelling well approaching the third last only to unseat Bryan Cooper.

Henry De Bromhead's 7-4 Favourite Envoi Allen, with Rachael Blackmore on board, lost ground in the closing stages to finish a disappointing sixth.

A brilliant winner at last season's Cheltenham Festival, Allaho was a 7-2 shot to make a successful reappearance in a race in which champion trainer Mullins saddled seven of the 10 runners.

Sent straight to the lead, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned seven-year-old jumped well in the main - apart from almost coming to grief at the second last - as he bravely stayed to clinch a two-length victory.

Willie Mullins' win - his fourth successive in the Grade One chase - makes him the most successful trainer in the history of the race with him previously tied on seven victories with Jim Dreaper.

Bryony Frost was unable to repeat her big Irish Grade One success on Frodon at Down Royal in late October as she finished seventh on another of Mullins' contenders Franco De Port with this year's Grand National winner Minella Times a faller at the third last to complete a disappointing race for De Bromhead.