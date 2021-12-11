Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Coole Cody bounced back from a dramatic exit in last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup to win by two lengths

Coole Cody won the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham under Adam Wedge.

The 12-1 shot bounced back from disappointment in last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup, in which he fell at the second-last fence when leading.

Sue Smith-trained Midnight Shadow, who won that race, finished third after being edged out by the fast-finishing Zanza under Tom O'Brien.

"Not many horses can fall and come back and do that around here," Coole Cody's trainer Evan Williams told ITV.

"With a horse like Coole Cody, you have no worries with what happened before.

"It's unusual for a horse like that to have no psychological effect from what happened last time, so I didn't have any worries.

"If the horse never does another thing in his life, he's been an absolute star."

Undeterred by a dramatic exit in last month's race, 10-year-old Coole Cody negotiated the second-last fence well and galloped on strongly before crossing the line two lengths clear.

Midnight Shadow met the penultimate fence badly, but was still second until the dying strides when Zanza snatched the runner-up spot by a short head.

"He's got his own way, but it was a blip on his record last time," said English jockey Wedge.

"He's always got from A to B - he knows what he's doing. You can't ask for any more."

In the International Hurdle, Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Guard Your Dreams held off a late charge from last year's winner Song For Someone to edge a thrilling contest, with 16-1 shot Hunters Call finishing third.