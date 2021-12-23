Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Frodon, ridden by Bryony Frost, won last year's race

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase Date: Sunday 26 December Time: 15:05 GMT Venue: Kempton Racecourse Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls says his horses Clan Des Obeaux and Frodon are the "two to beat" in this year's King George VI Chase.

Nicholls, who has won the King George 12 times already, is looking for a fourth consecutive win in the race.

Nine horses will take part in the three-mile Kempton race, which takes place on 26 December.

Nicholls added that his three runners in this year's race give him the strongest team he's had.

"It's up there with the strongest we've had, but it looks as good a race as it has for a long time," he said.

Two-time King George winner Clan Des Obeaux finished third in last year's race, which was won by Nicholls' other representative Frodon.

"My view is that Clan and Frodon are the two to beat, they've won it before and they are the two champs.

"Frodon is A1, he's had good prep. He had a quiet month after Down Royal but he's done a lot of work since. He's schooled well, looks great, he's fresh."

Despite his third-placed finish last year, Clan Des Obeaux won at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring and Nicholls said he decided to "go a different route and go fresh" ahead of the King George.

"We set out our stall not to go to Haydock for the Betfair Chase this year," he added.

"Last year he had a very hard race in the Betfair Chase and wasn't quite at his best in the King George after it. I'm trying to give him the best possible chance and I think he's a horse who is very dangerous when he's fresh and fit."

New-recruit Saint Calvados is making his seasonal debut and completes the line-up for Nicholls, who said he is "very happy" with him having worked on his jumping following last year's fourth-placed finish.

King George runners and riders

Asterion Forlonge - Bryan Cooper

Chantry House - Nico de Boinville

Clan Des Obeaux - Harry Cobden

Frodon - Bryony Frost

Lostintranslation - Brendan Powell

Minella Indo - Rachael Blackmore

Mister Fisher - Sean Bowen

Saint Calvados - Gavin Sheehan

Tornado Flyer - Danny Mullins