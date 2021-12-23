Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has more than 3,300 winning runners during his 30-year career

After marking the 30-year anniversary of his first winner this week, champion trainer Paul Nicholls wants to become the first to reach 4,000 winners in British jump races.

Nicholls' maiden win came on 20 December 1991, and he has gone on to record 3,364 winners in Great Britain.

Martin Pipe - Britain's most successful ever trainer, who retired in 2006 - holds the record with 3,930.

"I don't think it's been done before," Nicholls told BBC Points West.

"I think Martin was not far off that. I think we're on about 3,400 now so that's about 600 to go. If we keep going at the rate we're going hopefully we can crack that."

Nicholls, who is based at his stables in Ditcheat, Somerset, counts a Grand National, four Cheltenham Gold Cups and 12 King George VI Chases among his accolades.

He has been the champion trainer 12 times and, when including total trained hunt winners, his tally stands at 3,396.

He began his career as a jockey before moving into training, from which he began a long-standing partnership with then stables owner and breeder Paul Barber.

"You don't start off ever imagining it's going to be where it is now," Nicholls continued.

"I was always positive, always wanted to train winners, but you never go into it thinking what the future holds, you just want to do well."

Nicholls has three runners in Sunday's Boxing Day King George VI chase, where he is also targeting a fifth successive victory.

"I don't know where the time's gone by really, but I love it as much as ever. Every win is good," Nicholls added.

"Sir Alex Ferguson, why he kept on as a manager for so long is winning games and winning Premierships and Championships and trophies.

"That's what it's all about in sport - winning, or trying to win, and trying to achieve the best you can with what you've got."